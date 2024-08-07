Route 130 in Burlington County, NJ Closed for Wednesday Morning Commute

A busy stretch of roadway in Burlington County, NJ is CLOSED as we start the Wednesday morning commute (August 7). And it’s not clear how quickly the highway will re-open.

Officials tell us that a busy stretch of Route 130 in CInnaminson, NJ is closed in both directions. It all started with a pretty serious accident that occurred around 2 a.m., Philadelphia's NBC Philadelphia reports.

A tractor trailer crashed in the area, and utility wires have been tangled up in the truck which is still blocking the highway.

Utility crews on the scene to work to remove the wires so the highway can be safely reopened today. However, for the time being you’ll need to detour around the crash.

What are the best detours around the Route 130 closure in Cinnaminson, NJ?

We suggest taking Interstate 295 or the NJ Turnpike. As of 6 a.m., traffic on both of those roadways was flowing normally so you won't encounter any additional delays.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but as you probably know the weather last night was pretty rough. It's not clear if the weather played a role.

NBC 10 does, however, confirm that nobody was injured in the crash.

In fact, the weather yesterday afternoon made for a very rough commute in Central Jersey. Parts of I-295 in Mercer County due to flooding at the peak of the afternoon rush hour. Drivers reported flooding on the highway which caused gridlock.

Yesterday afternoon's flooding was centered in the Hopewell, NJ and Ewing, NJ immediate areas.

