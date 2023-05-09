Route 1 in Bucks County is Closed; Disabled Boat Blocks Roadway

An accident on Route 1 in Bucks County has closed a very busy section of the roadway during the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

It's all happening in Neshaminy, Pa. This afternoon.

This is where a boat fell off a tow truck on the northbound side of Route 1 and it's closed the roadway as crews work to clean up the scene.

Traffic is stopped from I-276 (Pennsylvania Turnpike) up to the scene of the boat, which is located in the area of Business Route 1 / Old Lincoln Highway, according to a report from 94.5 PST traffic.

Traffic is technically getting by on the southbound side of the roadway, but it is very slow in that area (as of 5:45 pm). Those delays run from Highland Avenue to Business Route 1, 94.5 PST's traffic team reports.

I-95 is slower than usual in that same area as motorists work to avoid the scene too.