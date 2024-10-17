Great news for fans of classic diners.

The Route 1 Diner in Lawrence, NJ, has extended its hours and is now back to being open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, according to its social media.

Located right on Route 1, near the Lawrence Shopping Center, this beloved spot is ready to serve up all your diner favorites, whether you're craving a hearty breakfast at dawn, a late-night snack, or anything in between.

This is a big win for night owls, early risers, and anyone who appreciates the charm of an old-fashioned diner.

New Jersey is known as the "Diner Capital of America," with a rich history of iconic diners that have been around for decades.

From classic booths and counter seats to a menu that seems to have everything, Route 1 Diner fits right into that proud tradition.

Google Google loading...

Its new round-the-clock service means you can enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a genuine New Jersey diner whenever you want.

The 24/7 hours make Route 1 Diner a convenient stop for a variety of customers.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you're a truck driver traveling along Route 1, a Rider or TCNJ student needing a late-night study break, or just someone who loves the idea of pancakes at midnight (That would be me. Haha.), you'll love the new hours.

Golden Pancakes Marie Fields loading...

The diner is perfect for a casual bite with friends, a cup of coffee after a long shift, or even just a slice of pie to end the night right.

So, if you're looking for a new spot to satisfy those late-night cravings, or simply want to enjoy the warm, welcoming environment of a classic diner, Route 1 Diner has you covered, day or night.

READ MORE: These are the 10 Snobbiest Towns to Live in NJ

Swing by anytime and experience the charm of one of New Jersey’s favorite pastimes...diner dining.

Route 1 Diner is located at 2009 Route 1 in Lawrence Township, NJ.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt