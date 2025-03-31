It’s been a tough couple of years for some higher education in the Philadelphia area. In fact, we’ve seen several colleges close (or merge into other schools) in recent years.

And that seems to be continuing into 2025.

This time it means that yet another college will cease independent operations soon.

But at least it won’t be as bad as one of last year’s toughest closure. That seemed to come when The University of the Arts in Philly very abruptly suddenly shut down operations (essentially locking students and faculty out with little notice) last June.

Rosemont College to Merge Into Villanova University

Two of the area’s most popular Catholic Universities will merge, according to an announcement made earlier Monday (March 31).

READ MORE: Three Main Line Neighborhoods Named Best Places to Live in USA

Rosemont College shared the news that it will merge into Villanova University gradually over the next few years.

Get our free mobile app

Villanova and Rosemont are located less than a mile apart on the Main Line.

“The leaders of both boards have worked to create a true partnership that recognizes the changing higher education landscape while ensuring a smooth transition for Rosemont students, faculty, staff and alumni,” Maria Feeley, the chair of the Rosemont College Board of Trustees said on Monday.

READ MORE: Philadelphians Should AVOID This Parking Lot Every Weekday

The merger process will start in 2027 before becoming finalized in 2028. Until then Rosemont will act as an independent institution.

Rosemont College has a storied history in the area that dates back more than 100 years. Officials from both schools say they will “honor” the legacy of Rosemont College as well.

What's Next for Rosemont's Campus?

Following the transition, Rosemont's facilities will become “Villanova University, Rosemont Campus.”

“This agreement represents an opportunity to build upon our strengths, invest in critical areas and enhance the Villanova experience for our entire community—now and well into the future,” Villanova University’s President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said on Monday.

A similar process took place last year when Cabrini University closed its doors and Villanova purchased its campus.

As for what went into the decision? Well, in an analysis last year the Philadelphia Inquirer found Rosemont to be in “poor financial health." They say the college had an enrollment of 774 students.

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST