Looking for the perfect spot for your next date night? It’s right here in Mercer County, New Jersey! When you’re looking for the perfect spot to bring your significant other or even a first date, you look for a few key factors.

The food has to be good, the drinks need to be amazing, and of course, a great atmosphere. This restaurant absolutely checks out in all of those departments.

Best of NJ has made a list of the most romantic restaurants throughout the entire state and this Hamilton Township, New Jersey restaurant has officially made its way onto the list. Can you guess which restaurant it is?

Rat's Restaurant Makes List Of Most Romantic Restaurants in NJ

It’s Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton! If you’ve never heard of it before, it’s because it’s pretty much a hidden gem that you can only find inside the gates of Grounds for Sculpture. If you’ve never gotten the chance to go inside and explore Grounds for sculpture it is the perfect destination for a summer date.

Plus, Rat’s is a beautiful, romantic restaurant with amazing dishes that will impress just about everyone. You will truly be transported into another world at this restaurant as your surroundings are anything but ordinary.

“Guests can experience an elevated dining experience amid Impressionist-inspired sculptures, complete with a Monet-inspired bridge and lily pond.” - BestOfNJ.com

If you’re looking to get a reservation at Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey, it’s located at 16 Fairgrounds Rd in Hamilton. You can get more information by checking out their full website here! Happy date night!

