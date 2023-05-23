Third Annual Pride Celebration is June 3rd in Robbinsville, NJ

June is Pride Month and there's a big celebration planned in Robbinsville for the third year in a row hosted by the Robbinsville Democratic Club.

You're invited to Robbinsville Pride on June 3, 2023. The festivities will kick off at 2pm and run until 4pm at the popular Robbinsville eatery, PJ's Pancake House and Tavern (17 Main Street), according to the Patch.

Bring your family and friends, wear all of your colorful Pride merch (if you'd like, it's not required) and show your support for those celebrating who they are and those who may be struggling in the LGBTQ+ community.

It's going to be so much fun. The Robbinsville community is coming together for a party to celebrate equality, diversity and unity. There will be music, light food and drinks. All ages are invited but, of course, you have to be 21 and older to drink.

Robbinsville Pride will also welcome lively speakers from Robbinsville High School's Genders and Sexualities Alliance, who will pump up the crowd for a short time.

Amanda Gruber, VP of the Robbinsville Democratic Club and chairperson of the Pride Event Committee said in a statement in the Patch article, "We're experiencing a turbulent time for the LGBTQ+ community - specifically for LGBTQ+ youth and our transgender friends and neighbors - and this event is a reminder that they are celebrated, welcome, and have local support right here in Robbinsville."

PJ's Pancake House & Tavern is in Main Street Commons on Main Street in Robbinsville.

PJ's is expanding into Hamilton Township in the near future, where the old Fame Diner was on Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. Fame was just demolished to make way for the new restaurant.

Embrace the power of Pride...and love...at Robbinsville Pride on June 3rd. Don't miss it.

