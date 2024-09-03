The wait is finally over.

There's a new, cool place in Robbinsville to eat, drink, watch sports and hang out with friends.

It's called Robbinsville Bar & Grill on Route 130 South.

It's been a work in progress for the Sandhu family since 2019, but is now finished, looks great, and is open for you to enjoy.

The inside is beautiful with many modern details.

There's a big bar and just in time for football season, plenty of TVs for catching your favorite game.

The quaint town of Robbinsville seems to be right on that invisible sports line in New Jersey, so I bet the place will be filled with not only Philadelphia Eagles fans, but also fans of the New York Giants.

There's still baseball going on too, so here's a new place for you if you're a Philadelphia Phillies or New York Yankees fan.

Any New York Mets fans in the area?

Pro hockey and basketball will also be back again soon.

The menu is pub like with starters, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches (they call them Handhelds), entrees, desserts, and a kids menu.

A friend of mine went to check it out recently and sent me this picture of the Short Rib Grilled Cheese.

Look...

Doesn't that look delicious?

My mouth is watering. I know what I'm ordering when I get there. There are also clams and a variety of menu options.

Robbinsville Bar & Grill is on the site formerly occupied for many years by Jim's Country Diner.

Do you remember Jim's Country Diner?

I've been there many, many times with my family when I was growing up.

We would go there often for dinner. It was a popular place back in the day.

It was divided into two areas. One side had a true New Jersey diner feel, while the other had a dining room feel.

Ahhh, the memories.

The brand new Robbinsville Bar & Grill is now open at 1380 Route 130 South in Robbinsville, NJ.

Go check it out.

It's getting great reviews already.

