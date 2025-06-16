It was a terrifying morning on the roadway in Northeast Philly earlier today as police confirm there was a road rage shooting between two motorists on I-95.

Road Rage Shooting Prompts Investigation in Northeast Philly

State Police have confirmed that they’re investigating a shooting that happened along I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia around 5:00 a.m. on Monday morning. The incident happened between Aramingo Avenue and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, they say.

Four Shots Were Fired on I-95 in Northeast Philly, Victim Alleges

A 51-year-old man from Philadelphia told police he was involved in a road rage incident in the area earlier this morning. He says that an older model maroon Honda Civic Sedan (with tinted windows) pulled next to his vehicle. Someone inside the car then fired four shots, the victim alleges.

According to police, the victim’s car was struck, but nobody was injured in the incident. The victim was able to safely maneuver through traffic and exit the highway shortly after the shots were fired.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s car continued northbound on I-95, police say. An investigation is ongoing, and police say they’re asking the public for help. If anyone has information on the incident they’re asking them to call the Pennsylvania State Police’s criminal investigation unit at 215-452-5254.

Early Morning Road Rage Incident Leads to Massive Delays on I-95 in Philly

The entire ordeal caused massive traffic delays a little later in the morning commute. Pennsylvania State Police conducted an investigation on the highway from about 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

It resulted in several lanes being closed and hefty delays during the heart of the Monday morning commute. The roadway has since completely reopened.

