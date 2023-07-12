Philadelphia will finally have something that we've wanted for quite some time! A luxury hotel will open the waterfront in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia later this year.

The 62-suite boutique luxury hotel, which will be named "Riversuites" will be managed by Rivers Casino Philadelphia. It's going to be located in a brand new mixed-use campus on Beach Street in Fishtown, called the Battery.

This ENTIRE Battery space is really cool, by the way. So I outlined more about that down below. Keep scrolling.

So, yes, that's a luxury hotel in Philly. Those are VERY rare in Philadelphia with less than five in the entire city. So it'll have stunning views of the city and New Jersey.

“This gives us another tool to take care of our guests and to bring people to this area that typically don’t come up [to Philadelphia]," Rivers Casino Philadelphia's general manager, Eric Althaus told TheInquirer.com on Wednesday.

Artist Rendering via KOO LLC[/caption]Maybe the best part of the whole thing? Since it's already existing space, they say the casino could be accepting reservations as early this year.

“A hotel addition for Rivers Casino Philadelphia has always been part of the master plan for our Fishtown property,” Tim Drehkoff, CEO of the CEO of Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming, Tim Drehkoff said in a statement on Wednesday. “The location and grandeur of The Battery allowed us to join a neighboring parcel, already in progress, with historic Philly significance.”

The casino will be an eight-minute walk or five-minute ride away. They'll be offering a 24/7 shuttle to the site. The casino and hotel will be separated by Penn Treaty Park.

“VIPs and out-of-town guests have long inquired about overnight stays at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, and they’re about to get a penthouse-style option,” Althaus said in a statement on Wednesday.

These rooms look super luxurious, by the way. So that's even more exciting news since Rivers Casino Philadelphia is truly one of my favorite venues in the entire city.

What Is The Battery Philadelphia?

The Battery in Fishtown is located at 1325 N Beach St in Fishtown Philadelphia.

That's right on the waterfront.

It's a new eclectic mix of properties that will draw people to this beautiful (and under-utilized) area of the city.

It's the site of a former site of a PECO power plant known as the Delaware Power Station. In fact, eight of the 167 chimneys will remain for history giving the project a cool vibe.

In fact, look at this pic:

The site is under development via its owner Lubert Adler Real Estate Funds to include much-needed amenities in the heart of Fishtown.

This includes:

173 apartments

135,000 square feet of office space

10,000 square feet of event space

And a hotel

“We saw in the old PECO power plant an opportunity to create a spectacular experience on Philadelphia’s waterfront," the vice chairman of Lubert-Adler, Leonard Klehr said in a statement on Wednesday. "(It) could be a home for both a residential community as well as an eclectic mix of commercial enterprises that will draw people to an area of the city that has until now been underused."

Of course, it's super cool as well because it's located right near Fishtown, which is one of the most underrated neighborhoods in the entire city.

I mean Fishtown is often forgotten about because it can seem inaccessible. And it's safe to say... having more hotels in the area will certainly help with that, right?