If you’re looking for a fun spot to grab some dessert this weekend, this relatively new gelato spot in Philadelphia, PA for sure needs to be on your radar.

Opening just a few months ago, Vita is a handmade gelato, pastry, and coffee shop located right in Philadelphia that has so many amazing menu items.

I have seen so many online food reviewers taking videos of themselves trying this spot out and I have to say the food looks amazing.

When you walk into this spot it really looks like you’ve stepped into a gourmet gelato shop in Italy. There are so many things to do in Philadelphia and a ton of restaurants to eat at so this could be the perfect nightcap for your trip to the City of Brotherly Love!

Their store features amazing gelato options as well as pastries that will make your mouth water just seeing on Instagram. I even saw there are brioche buns that you can fill with whatever gelato flavor you want!

Read More: Is It Ever Legal To Pass A School Bus in New Jersey?

According to their site, all of the gelato is made in-house and if you have a sweet tooth you need to find your way here. Vita is located at 261 S 17th Street in Philadelphia, PA.

If you ever find yourself strolling through Rittenhouse Square looking for a sweet treat, this is definitely the spot to try out because everyone has been raving about it in the area! Find more information on their website, here.