This is an exciting week.

Rita's free ice day is Thursday, March 20

For those of you who have been anxiously awaiting spring, it finally arrives on Thursday (March 20) and you know what that means...free Italian Ice at Rita's.

I told you last week I spoke with the General Manager of several of the Mercer County Rita's locations and she revealed to me that a new flavor was on the way, but was sworn to secrecy at the time.

Google Google loading...

She did hint the Rita's team was experimenting with candy, beverage, and nostalgic trends for this season.

Rita's new ice flavor is Skittles

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, the new flavor is...drumroll please...Skittles Ice.

The Lawrenceville, NJ Rita's location just posted the first picture of it.

It looks delicious.

There's a new Skittles Pop'd topping too.

If you're a fan of Skittles, you're going to love this new treat.

Get our free mobile app

Rita's Italian Ice has been giving away free ice on the first day of spring for over 30 years.

Rita's will give away over 1 million cups of free ice on Thursday

The beloved chain is expected to give away over 1 million cups of free ice on March 20 at over 500 locations.

Rita's Italian Ice Rita's Italian Ice loading...

On Rita's free ice day you can choose from any of the offered flavors, including the new Skittles ice.

I'd get there early if I were you. The weather looks pretty good for Thursday...sunny skies and near 60 degrees in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

You could win free Rita's ice for a year

Oh, and on the Rita's Italian Ice app, you have a chance at winning free Italian ice for a year.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

You can order Rita's online starting in May

The Mercer County, NJ General Manager, Kathy, also revealed that starting in May, you'll be able to order your Rita's Italian Ice online.

READ MORE: A Mall Favorite Store Closing ALL U.S. Locations After Bankruptcy

That's a big deal.

For more details on the new flavor and more, click here.

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz