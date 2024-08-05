NJ’s Own Riposo Coffee Roasters’ Rainbow Cookie Goes Viral

I am a huge coffee fan but I have to say, coffee culture has started to get a little out of control lately but sometimes it’s for good reason.

Everything is so expensive nowadays even coffee! If you’re going to get coffee out at a local shop or even a chain like Dunkin or Starbucks, you can’t just show up and get something basic.

If I’m going to pay $5 to $7 for a cup of coffee I want it to be some amazing cup that I can’t get anywhere else. That’s proven to be true for this New Jersey coffee shop. Riposo is a coffee shop that has taken TikTok by storm because of its Rainbow Cookie lattes.

Riposo Coffee Roasters' Rainbow Cookie Latte Goes Viral

If you are from New Jersey I’m sure you’ve had a rainbow cookie in your time. They’re those amazingly delicious little red, green, and white cookies dunked in chocolate that always find their way onto every single Italian cookie tray.

This amazing coffee shop has turned this iconic cookie into an amazing latte and it has gone viral. People from all over are traveling to the trendy shop to taste this Rainbow Cookie-inspired drink and they are anything but disappointed.

The shop has also released Cannoli lattes, Tiramisu lattes, and more, all inspired by your favorite Italian desserts. I refuse to pay for any old black coffee out at a coffee shop but for a dessert in a cup, I’ll go every single day!

If you want to try out the viral Rainbow Cookie latte as well as the other flavors this shop has to offer, you can visit Riposo Coffee Roasters at any of their New Jersey locations! Find more information on the closest shop to you on their site, here!

Here Are 11 New Jersey Stereotypes That Are Actually True We have to admit...these stereotypes are right! Gallery Credit: Austyn