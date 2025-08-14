If you're starting your college search, here's a good reason to stay local.

Rider University named one of the best colleges in the U.S.

Rider University, on Route 206 in Lawrence Township, has been named one of the very best colleges in the country, by The Princeton Review.

The school is in the top 15% of 4-year colleges in the nation

The home of the Broncs is in the top 15% of undergraduate, four-year colleges in America. That's impressive.

The Princeton Review surveyed college administrators all over the country on what each school has to offer prospective students academically and socially. Students were also surveyed on the same subjects. Both gave Rider high praise.

Rider also named Best Northeast College

This wasn't the only honor Rider University received. It was also named the Best Northeast College and the Rider radio station, 107.7 The Bronc, is ranked #18 on the national list of Best College Radio Station.

The Bronc has been nominated for the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Award for College Radio Station of the Year.

Rider University has over 4,000 students enrolled

Rider University has a little over 4,000 full and part-time students. Most are undergraduate students, but there are some graduate students as well.

Dr. Kelly Bidle, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs is excited about the recognition saying, "We are always proud to see Rider recognized for its academic excellence from such a prestigious source. Rider's commitment to pairing classroom learning with real-world experience prepares students to thrive after graduation. Our tight-knit community of faculty and staff are deeply dedicated to helping students find their path and equipping them for career success."

Rider wasn't always a university. Rider College became Rider University back in April of 1994.

