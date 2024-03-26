This Is The Richest Zip Code in All Of New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the best places to live in the country in my opinion. I say it all the time but I’ve lived in New Jersey my entire life and I don’t see myself leaving anytime soon!

No matter what your dream home looks like or what area you would like to live in, you can find an area in New Jersey that will fit exactly what you’re looking for. No matter if you love the city, the beach, the suburbs, or the countryside, you can find a spot in New Jersey to live that will provide that perfect vibe you’re going for.

New Jersey is also home to so many different lifestyles as well which is really interesting. If you’re curious to know where the more bougie side of New Jersey is, look no further. A website called Property Shark has released the top 5 most expensive zip codes in New Jersey and these stats are always so interesting.

This site got its statistics from calculating median sale prices based on closed home sales. According to the stats made by Property Shark, the top 10 most expensive zip codes in New Jersey are as follows;

#10- Rumson - 07760

#9- Cape May Point - 08212

#8- Mantoloking - 08738

#7- Allenhurst - 07711

#6- Stone Harbor - 08247

#5- Short Hills - 07078

#4- Deal - 07723

#3- Sea Girt - 08750

#2- Avalon - 08202

The town that came in at number 1 on the list is 07620, otherwise known as Alpine, New Jersey. The median cost for this zip code is about $2.94 million, which of course is much more expensive than most other places in New Jersey. If you’re looking to move to Alpinie, make sure your wallet can handle it first!

