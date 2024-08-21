Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Drop Out of Presidential Race; Will Endorse Trump, Reports Say

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will end his independent presidential campaign "by the end of the week," according to reports from multiple news outlets on Wednesday afternoon.

Kennedy — commonly known as RFK Jr.— is expected to endorse the Republican nominee in the race, former President Donald J. Trump.

Apparently the talks between the two campaigns are ongoing, but CNN is reporting that RFK is likely appear at a joint campaign event on Friday. That would take place in Arizona.

Kennedy's campaign has told the media that the candidate will "address the nation" Friday Morning. It seems likely that is when he will suspend campaign before appearing at an event alongside Trump later that day.

The two campaigns are reportedly in talks for that joint appearance later in the day on Friday in Arizona.

Donald Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, told NBC News that talks were "ongoing" with Kennedy's team as well in an interview on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanhan, said that their campaign weighing two options. One of those was to stay in the race and "risk" a Harris-Walz presidency and the other was to drop out to "join forces" with Trump.

Neither campaign has confirmed the news in any official capacity.