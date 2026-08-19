If you're into big, juicy burgers like I am, there's a restaurant in Bucks County you've got to check out, pronto.

Bucks County restaurant made national list for best burger

Time Out, a online resource for great food and drinks all around the world, has released its list of, "The best burgers in America to sink your teeth into." The burger joints that made the top 20 list are scattered all over America, and a local restaurant is among the best, according to the Patch.

READ MORE: Ardana is closing for good in Bucks County

Time Out writer, Olee Fowler says, "The hamburger is easily America's most debated food. Every city claims the best, every neighborhood defends a local staple and someone will always insist the ultimate burger is at a place you just haven't tried yet. If you love a good burger, these are the ones you need to know."

Get our free mobile app

One of the best burgers in America is at The Burgerly in New Hope

Drum roll, please. One of the best burgers in America, as named by Time Out, is on South Main Street in New Hope. The restaurant serving this amazing burger is The Burgerly. Have you been there? I can't wait to visit and try one.

Google Google

READ MORE: Humdoo Ice Cream opens first PA shop in Bucks County

Wowza. Look at this burger. My mouth is watering.

The Burgerly via Facebook The Burgerly via Facebook

The Burgerly has three signature burgers

The Burgerly's slogan is "Come for the burgers, stay for the vibes." The popular spot has three signature burgers. The Burgerly is a combination brisket, chuck, and short rib burger. Next, The Wonderful is topped with Canadian Bacon, sweet onion aioli, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, and more. The third, The Chicken Flew Southwest, is a fried chicken breast with pickled onion, tomato, muenster cheese, avocado salsa, and more.

Don't miss out on this great, local spot. You can dine in or order online. The Burgerly is located at 137 South Main Street in New Hope, PA.