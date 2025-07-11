Wow. This is surprising news and has locals scratching their heads.

The Patch is reporting that a popular restaurant in Newtown Borough has abruptly shut their doors for good. The signs have already been removed.

Relic on State in Newtown has closed permanently

Without warning, the New York City upscale steakhouse and bar, Relic on State, on the corner of South State Street and Centre Avenue, closed up shop and left customers wondering what happened.

The owner, Greg Conlon, opened Relic on State back in 2020. At the time, he spent thousands of dollars renovating the inside of the old, historic 3-story building. So, it seemed like he planned to be open for more than 5 years.

The closure wasn't planned

Scott Hendrickson, the owner of the building, didn't have much to say to The Patch about the abrupt closing of the restaurant except, "This wasn't a planned turnover. With that said, I'll do everything I can to help Greg and his partner, Greg, transition out."

Hendrickson is sad to see Relic on State go, calling it a place that had the best bartenders, great employees, great clientele, and the best steak in town.

He lives in nearby Yardley and was drawn to the history of the building (it dates back to the 1700s) and the Relic renovations when he bought it.

Owner looking for new restaurant to fit in with Newtown

Hendrickson is seeking a new restaurant and bar tenant for the unique spot saying, "The building is beautiful. It's historic. The work that Relic and Greg put into making what this building is today is outstanding."

Interviews with restaurateurs started to fill the vacant spot. Hendrickson wants the new place to fit in with the Newtown vibe, so he's not going to rush, but doesn't want to take too much time to get something in there.

