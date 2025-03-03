Gosh, I hate hearing the news of more restaurant closures, but it sounds like it's about to happen again.

Another chain restaurant plans to shut down 70 locations

A popular family-friendly chain restaurant has announced that it plans to shut down 70 underperforming locations in 2025 after performing an "operational review," according to Fast Company.

The chain has almost 500 locations throughout the United States. The closures mean 14% of the company's restaurants would be closing its doors for good.

It's Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews.

In New Jersey, 12 Red Robin locations exist. There are 11 company-owned restaurants and 1 franchised location.

There are 31 Red Robin locations in Pennsylvania

No word yet on which specific locations will be closing.

I believe the franchised locations would be safe from the closures because they are independently run, not company run.

The restaurants will close when the leases are up

The plan is for the company to close the restaurants once their leases are up, so this could take up to five years, the article states.

Although, 15 restaurants will go out of business sometime this year (2025).

This is a true sign of the times. It's so sad to watch.

Red Robin reported a net loss of almost $40 million in the 4th quarter of 2024, compared to almost $14 million the year before at the same time.

Even though this news seems grim, the company is optimistic for the future.

Red Robin hopes to regain customers with North Star Plan

The CEO of Red Robin, G.J.Hart, says the company is working hard to get customers back into its restaurants with the help of their North Star plan.

This may be tempting to you. Red Robin just introduced its new Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger so you can "Slam dunk your hunger."

For more information, click here.

