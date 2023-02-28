It’s no secret that we’re a little obsessed with local real estate listings here at the radio station.

So we loved looking into this new listing in Doylestown, Pa.

In fact, it’s one of the most expensive houses on the market in all of Bucks County, Pa. right now. It's certainly one of the largest properties on the market in our ENTIRE area right now.

We have more than 20 pictures of this property posted below (keep scrolling).

Located at 3054 Ash Mill Rd in Doylestown, PA (that's in Bucks County). The home hit the market in late February 2023, and it's impressive. It's listed by Douglas Pearson of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

Here are a few numbers showing how impressive the property truly is:

Size of property: 18.3 acres

Bedrooms: five bedrooms

Bathrooms 3.5 bathrooms

Features: 2 stone-walled ponds and creek, a party barn, guest house, pool, tennis court, garages, and stables (perfect for horses, goats, sheep, and more).

You'll feel like you are on vacation without leaving Bucks County.

Plus, the main residence "is a gracious retreat with seven fireplaces," the listing says. Wow!

The home, which was first built in the 18th century, has certainly evolved and been upgraded over time to reflect modern luxuries for all in this oasis.