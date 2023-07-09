SWEET! This Traditional Ice Cream Festival is BACK in Philly July 22!

It's a HOT summer! So what better way to beat the heat in the city than by spending a few hours tasting dozens of delicious ice creams!

The Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival on Filbert is returning to Philadelphia on July 22! It'll literally be the coolest event of the summer!

This is a long-time coming for ice cream lovers in and around the the city, as this year will mark the festival's first return after a 3 year long hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held on the 1100 block on Filbert Street, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring your sweet tooth, because the event will feature all the locally-made ice creams you can handle from 8 different vendors. The event is FREE to attend with a pay-as-you system.

The regional vendors include Cloud Cups, Dreams Ice Cream, Fiore Fine Foods, Helados Chupi chupi, Milk Jawn, Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory, Weckerly's Ice Cream, and Zsa's Ice Cream, according to their social media post. They all specialize in ice creams, frozen desserts, gelato, and other treats in unique different flavors!

And there will be more to enjoy than the ice cream! There will be a live DJ performance, an ice cream eating contest (brain freeze!!), ice cream crafts and games, and trivia! And if you're already in the holiday spirit, Summer Santa will be stopping by for Christmas in July!

If you want to beat the summer sun and wander inside the market, there will be ice cream making demonstrations at City Kitchen. You can also check out special discounts from select market vendors, including El Merkury. Famous 4th Street Cookie Co., Down Home Diner, Kismet Bialys, and more, according to Philly Voice.

Though it's not required, you can RSVP by checking out the event Facebook page!

