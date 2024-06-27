Few of us can say no to a delicious, perfectly-crafted pizza. And here in New Jersey (one of the pizza capitals of the country, if you ask me) we take our pizza seriously.

So it's no wonder that a New Jersey pizzeria was just named among the BEST in the U.S. by The New York Times!

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on Unsplash Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

The New York Times just published their list of 22 places to get The Best Pizza in America Right Now, and according to the article, the pizza scene in the country has "never been better."

So back to New Jersey. Few would argue that there's a plethora of pizzerias worthy of the top spot in any food list. Coal-fired, Neapolitan-style, deep-dish, New York-style, Sicilian-style, Detroit-style, (we could go on) - you'll find the best of the best of it here in New Jersey.

So which dazzling pizzeria made the coveted spot on The New York Times' list?

Razza - Jersey City

Jersey City is home to some the best cuisine you'll find in the state, and Razza in Jersey City is a must-visit gem standing out on a national scale!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Razza has already been acclaimed in various publications and lists of Top Pizza spots in the U.S. Being recognized by NYT is just one more notch on its belt.

They've made it their mission to elevate your pizza experience by making the "best pizza possible" using seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

Pete Wells of the New York Times remarked, "Pizza is many things in the United States, but few pizzerias have gotten as far as Razza does by treating pizza as an agricultural product."

Have you ever checked out Razza? If you're a pizza lover, it's got to go on your to-do list!

The Ultimate South Jersey Pizza Guide