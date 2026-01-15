If you're looking for something fun to do over the next few chilly months, Rat's Restaurant in Hamilton is offering a new, unique chef series and cooking classes you may be interested in.

Rat's Restaurant is hosting winter cooking demos and classes

There are Winter Wednesday Chef Demo Dinners and Winter Wednesday Cooking Classes. Sounds fabulous, don't they?

READ MORE: Date set for 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton

Your run-of-the-mill Wednesday night is about to get a lot better. Forget about cooking yourself. Head to Rat's Restaurant for these new experiences, which are bound to be unforgettable.

Rat's Restaurant is located on the grounds of Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton

If you've never been to Rat's, it's within the amazing Grounds for Sculpture. Take a look below. Isn't it beautiful?

Cashman Associates Cashman Associates loading...

You're in for a treat. You'll watch and learn as top-notch chefs prepare the ultimate meal, or, you can lend a hand during a hands-on cooking class. Of course, you'll be able eat what is prepared.

Cashman Associates Cashman Associates loading...

Each week, there will be a different theme. Here's the schedule for the Chef Demo Dinners:

Get our free mobile app

January 28: Lemon Demo Dinner.

It's a "citrus-forward evening centered on limoncello, including a cocktail, a three-course dinner, and housemade limoncello available for pickup at a later date."

February 11: Valentine's Cooking Demo Dinner (for two)

This is, "a chocolate-focused menu paired with a three-course dinner and Rat’s signature chocolate treats to take home."

February 25: Root Vegetable Dinner

The restaurant says this is, "a seasonal exploration of purées, emulsions, and plating techniques, followed by a three-course dinner."

March 11: Sous Vide Cooking Class

You'll enjoy "a chef-led look at sous vide cooking for meats and vegetables, paired with a three-course dinner."

March 25: Fermentation Cooking Class

This is, "an in-depth look at fermentation techniques including kimchi, sauerkraut, pickles, sourdough bread, beer, yogurt, and miso, paired with an Asian-inspired three-course dinner."

The chef-led demonstrations, which include a three-course meal, are $225 per person.

READ MORE: New pro ice hockey team in Trenton reveals name and logo

Cashman Associates Cashman Associates loading...

Here's the schedule for the Cooking Classes:

February 4: Wine & Cheese/Charcuterie

"Build an artisanal board with a pâté demonstration from the chef, followed by dinner."

February 18: French New Orleans Cooking

"Paella and gumbo with education on French versus Creole cooking styles, followed by dinner."

March 4: Chicken Master Class

"Featuring coq au vin, poulet chasseur, rotisserie chicken, and consommé, with education on roasting, stewing, sous vide, frying, brines, and marinades."

March 18: Family Class - Pizza and Cupcakes

"A hands-on family-focused class with pizza dough and cupcake demonstrations. Includes chef hats and aprons for kids." ($125 per adult, $55 per child 10+)

You will make the meals with the chef & wine pairings are included

You'll prepare the meal alongside the chef, then eat what you make. Wine pairings are included. You'll even get a Rats apron and recipe cards. The cooking classes are $175 per person, except the family class, which I stated above.

You need to make a reservation for Rat's Restaurant's cooking classes & chef demos

Reservations are required. To make a reservation and for more information, on the cooking classes, click here. To make a reservation and more information on the chef demo dinners, click here.

Rat's Restaurant is located within Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton.