A “Rare” Experience – This Intimate Restaurant Has Been Named The BEST Steakhouse in NJ

Even with an unlimited amount of dining experiences we can have in this life, few would argue that dining in a high-quality steakhouse is a singular experience.

And it's one of the best things in the world to find one that truly raises cooking steaks to an art-form. Pair that steak with some glasses of wine and good company? - Ah! There's nothing better.

If you're ready to sink your teeth into that juicy perfection, then you have to make your way over to Rare The Steakhouse located at 440 Main Street in Little Falls, NJ. Mashed.com has crowned this intimate restaurant as the BEST steakhouse in all of New Jersey.

Here's what Mashed had to say about this place:

"...This steakhouse is known for the way they've perfected the art of cooking steak exactly to your specifications. And, don't worry, despite the name of this eatery, you don't have to order your steak rare. If you like your meat bloody, that's great — but they are also fully capable of preparing your steak exactly how you want it."

Once you get a seat in this restaurant, you have your choice of different steaks and chops, like Prime Angus Porterhouse Steak for Two, Tomahawk Ribchop, Shell Steak on the Bone, Filet Mignon, Milk Fed Veal Rib Chop, and more. Talk about mouth-watering. You can almost smell the steals through their Instagram pictures.

If you're interested, you should definitely make the trip to Rare The Steakhouse for a... rare experience! If you've ever been here, let us know in the comments and give us your verdict.

