Good news if you're a boardwalk pizza or french fry lover. The food-protecting raptors will be back on duty for summer 2023, according to Ocean City Patch.

You know what I'm talking about, right?

A company named East Coast Falcons just signed a new three year deal with Ocean City, NJ to fly its birds over the boardwalk to chase the seagulls away so they don't swoop down and grab the food right out of your hands. I've seen it happen...it's crazy and a little scary. Seagulls can be very invasive.

Not only will the birds fly over the beach and boardwalk this summer, new for summer 2023, they'll also fly over the downtown area. Asbury Avenue in Ocean City is home to many great restaurants with outdoor seating, so will benefit for the presence of the birds....no seagulls stealing customers' meals.

The birds aren't new in town. You may or may not have noticed they've been flying above Ocean City since 2019.

The handler and owner of East Coast Falcons, Erik Swanson, lets visitors take a look at the birds up close from time to time. We got a glimpse a few years ago. We were in awe.

To read more about East Coast Falcons and how they do their job, click here. It's fascinating.

I just signed the lease for my family's summer rental in August and I couldn't be happier to hear that the raptors will be back. They make a huge difference. You won't see a seagull in sight. I can eat my Chickie's and Pete's Crab fries without guarding them with my life.

C'mon summer, I'm ready for you.

