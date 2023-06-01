Status Update! Now Hiring for Raising Cane’s Coming to Marlton, NJ

Attention chicken lovers in South Jersey! We're finally seeing some progress for a fried chicken chain we're dying to see open.

Raising Cane's a popular South-based fried chicken chain known for their crispy chicken tenders and famous sauces, is preparing to open four locations in New Jersey, as we previously reported.

The news of the upcoming new spots have created SO much buzz among South Jerseyans. In case you missed the memo, here are the exact locations where they'll be opening:

Marlton - 800 Route 70 W

- 800 Route 70 W Cherry Hill - Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd

- Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd Burlington - Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd

- Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Rd

In recent months, there hasn't been many updates concerning when they'll be opening. All we know is that they're planning on opening all of them this year.

Any updates on the Raising Cane's in South Jersey?

Yes! We have an update on the Marlton location! According to Facebook community page 'A View From Evesham', the previous building at at 800 Route 70 W was demolished in March. You may have seen the empty lot driving by in the last month or so.

And that's not all! Almost a year after plans were approved to build a Raising Cane's in June 2022, they've posted job openings for General Manager and Assistant General Manager! It's all finally starting to come together. If you're interested in working in a leadership position at this location, check out the job listing HERE.

The bad news? We still don't have an exact opening date. But perhaps that can be forgiven considering the building isn't even up yet!

We'll definitely keep you updated! Keep your eyes open!

