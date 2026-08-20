Plans have changed in Hamilton. A fast-casual restaurant will not be coming to the township after all, and there are fresh rumors that a trendy coffee shop may be opening in that spot instead.

Raising Cane's has pulled its application for Hamilton Township location

Back in October I told you it was confirmed that the trendy chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's had plans to come to the corner of Route 33 and the Paxson Avenue Extension, in the old Chase Bank building. The bank was going to be demolished and a new 3,326 restaurant was to be constructed. It would have been the first Raising Cane's in Mercer County, but, that's not happening anymore.

READ MORE: Hamilton Township restaurant closing for good

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

Unconfirmed rumors has 7 Brew coffee shop coming to Hamilton Township

Now, rumors are swirling that the viral drive-thru coffee shop, 7 Brew, will be built at that location instead. 7 Brew is a drive-thru only shop with over 20,000 flavor combinations for its coffees, energy drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes.

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All of the drinks are customizable. The employees walk through the line of vehicles, taking orders on tablets, right at your window. 7 Brew is very popular right now with young adults. It's a fun atmosphere.

READ MORE: Dave Portnoy makes surprise visit to Hamilton Township pizzeria

7brewcoffee on Instagram 7brewcoffee on Instagram

Hamilton Township confirms Raising Cane's exit but can't confirm 7 Brew

Chief of Staff to Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin and Public Information Officer, Bianca Jerez, told me in an email, "I can confirm that Raising Cane's pulled their application, but I am unable to confirm 7Brew at this time."

Hmmm. She said, "at this time." Does that mean a plan for a future 7 Brew could be in the works? Fingers crossed. It would be a fun addition to the area. We'll have to wait and see.