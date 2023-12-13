Almost Done! Here’s When Raising Cane’s in Cherry Hill is Projected to Open

If you've been dying to try the Raising Cane's locations set to open in New Jersey, it doesn't look like we'll have to wait much longer. We have a clue on when yet another location in development is set to open - the one in Cherry Hill!

(Here's the progress it was making in October.)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The upcoming Raising Cane's location in Cherry Hill, located at Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd (by the Wegman's), is coming along nicely. I drove by the location over the weekend and construction looks to be near completion.

According to its Google results, the projected opening date is Feb 20, 2024!

Google Google loading...

In fact, it's so close, it forced the Chick-fil-A that was directly adjacent to the new location to close! Two chicken chains directly next to each other would have been nasty competition - and a lot of traffic! Chick-fil-A recently opened a new drive-thru location about a mile away.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When will the other Raising Cane's open in New Jersey?

So far, we only have an idea of when the locations in Marlton and Burlington will open. the good news is, these are expected to open before the one in Cherry Hill.

According to Patch.com, the Raising Cane's located in Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd) has a projected opening date of January 11, 2024!

And we won't have to wait long thereafter for the next location to open its doors. The second restaurant, located at 800 Route 70 W in Marlton, is expected to open around the end of January 2024.

Raising Cane's has already planted their flag in Pennsylvania, with two locations in Philadelphia, and two more in Fairless Hills and Trevose.

Are you excited for Raising Cane's in New Jersey? We'll keep an eye out for more projected opening dates!

The 10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Ranked Best in NJ A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca