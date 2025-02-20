I'm so sad to hear this news.

Rainforest Cafe in Menlo Park Mall in Edison is closed permamently

NJ.com is reporting that Rainforest Cafe at Menlo Park Mall in Edison is now closed for good.

Its last day was yesterday (February 19).

Only one Rainforest Cafe left in NJ

This closure means there is only one Rainforest Cafe left in New Jersey.

The only location left is in Atlantic City. You can find it on the boardwalk.

It was such a cool place.

It has a rainforest/jungle theme with jungle sounds and animatronic animals.

Kids (and adults) loved the nostalgic feel and jungle vibes.

The restaurant's lease wasn't renewed

Landry's Inc., operator of the Rainforest Cafe restaurant chain revealed the reason for the closure.

It wasn't the decision of the restaurant.

Its lease was not renewed by the mall.

"For the last 26 years, Menlo Park Rainforest Cafe has been a beloved destination for families, bringing the magic of the jungle to the community. Unfortunately, our lease was not renewed, so we have no choice but to close our doors at the end of business on February 19, 2025. We are grateful for the years of support from our loyal guests and dedicated team members," said Terry Turner, COO of Landry's Inc.

Rainforest Cafe was on the lower level of the mall near Macy's.

No word what will take its place. I'm hoping it just doesn't sit empty.

It sounds like Rainforest Cafe is searching for another location in NJ (hopefully not far from the Edison location).

Turner continued saying, "As we continue to look for a new location, we hope to welcome you at our other Rainforest Cafe locations nationwide.

There are only 16 locations across America. Click here to see where they are.

