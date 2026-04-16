The QVC Group, which is the parent company for both QVC and HSN, has announced they will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The news isn't much of a surprise. Earlier this year we reported that the company was talking to its creditors about filing for bankruptcy protection.

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Now it's official. The company confirmed Wednesday evening that they would be filing for bankruptcy. They're headquartered in West Chester, Pa.

The Philadelphia Inquirer ran an analysis of a report filed with the federal government showed the the company had more than $5 billion in debt at the end of 2025. That same report said the company had nearly $1.5 billion in cash "or cash equivalents" on hand.

The company plans to continue operating its business throughout the process. Chapter 11 bankruptcies do not typically mean a company is "going out of business," but instead it's an opportunity to restructure their debt.

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The QVC Group says they hope to emerge from the bankruptcy process in months, but they noted in a recent filing wit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they had "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue."

The company has struggled to grow its customer base, particularly with younger audiences as they compete with retailers like Amazon. QVC has been on the air since 1986 and they've been headquartered in the Philly suburb of West Chester since singing on the air.

HSN, meanwhile, was based in St. Petersburg, Florida until they moved to the West Chester facilities in 2025.

An exact timeline for the bankruptcy process was not immediately clear.