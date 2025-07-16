There’s something that’s so great about showing up for a day of wandering around the mall. I think the experience of going to the mall is something that everyone should get out and experience.

Now with online shopping, it makes me really nervous that malls may be a thing of the past, and I really hope that’s not the case. Being able to show up to one spot and browse through stores is not only convenient, but a fun experience, I hope people are never stripped of.

I’ve grown up going to the Quaker Bridge Mall, and over time, there have been many stores that have come and gone. The newest store that has packed up and left is one that was very near and dear to our hearts.

Forever 21 recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is in the process of closing all of its United States locations. Forever 21 was a huge staple in the Quaker Bridge Mall, and everyone has been trying to figure out what will take its place.

It looks like the mall has officially found what is going to be put in that space. If you’ve been to the man before, you probably know that Forever 21 was a 2-story store, so whatever is taking its place has some big shoes to fill.

What is replacing Forever 21 At The Quaker Bridge Mall?

Signs are up indicating that a store called Home & More will be setting up shop in the place of Forever 21 in the Quaker Bridge Mall. There’s not too much information, but if you happen to walk past the windows, you can see there’s a lot of home decor, couches, and more on display, so that’s what we can expect.

It makes sense that it’s a store that has large items, because both the upper and lower levels in this space are pretty large. There’s no set opening date or anything on the mall’s website.

We can just confirm that it will be on both levels of the mall and the store is described as “Everything you need to make a Home & More, all at great prices”.

