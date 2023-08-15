Pumpkin lovers rejoice!

Another popular chain has gotten into the pumpkin game (earlier than ever this year).

Dunkin' just announced that their line of pumpkin products will be available at most locations starting tomorrow (Wednesday, August 16).

The company had been teasing the news on and off social media for the past week:

Earlier this month, 7-Eleven released its line of pumpkin spice beverages on Aug. 1. And earlier this week, Wawa released their pumpkin flavored treats.

Dunkin' has not unveiled the full menu for the 2023 season, but we expect them to announce what products will be available during the day tomorrow.

However, TODAY.com reports that some internet rumors are speculating the menu will be identical to last year's menu.

They found a copy of the leaked menu from allegedly Instagram user @markie_devo. That menu shows the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and more bakery items. Though, that menu has not been confirmed, as of yet.

So if you're heading to Dunkin' tomorrow, you can say I'll get that PSL tomorrow when it's pushing 90 degrees.

We won't judge!

