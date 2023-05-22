Princeton, NJ Police Aim to Stop Drunk Driving by Teaming Up With Uber

Jon Schulte

Princeton Police have launched a new program to help stop its residents from drinking and driving, according to a recent press release.

"Princeton PD Provides your DD" kicked off on May 5th and it's a great offer. The police department has partnered with rideshare company, Uber, to make sure you get home safely, within town, after you've done some late-night drinking at Princeton restaurants or bars.

Here's what you do: While you're out having a good time, look for the poster inside the participating Princeton bars or restaurants and scan the QR Code. You may want to do this on your way in while you're still sober. I'm sure someone will help you if you forget and have to scan it after a few drinks.

By scanning the QR code, you'll get a free ride home, within Princeton (up to a $15 value). The QR Code will be active on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights anytime from 8pm - 2am.

Remember, you're drop off has to be within Princeton. Princeton Police assure you it's very easy to stay safe...scan the QR code, enter a destination in Princeton and you're home safe and sound.

There are 22 participating bars and restaurants, 17 public and 5 private.

Here's the list:

Agricola Eatery

Alchemist & Barrister

Conte's Pizza

Dinky Bar & Kitchen

Ivy Inn

McCarter Theatre Center

Mediterra Restaurant & Taverna

The Meeting House

Metro North

Mistral

The Perch at Peacock Inn

Roots Ocean Prime

Teresa's Pizza/Wine Bar

Triumph Brewing Company

Winberie's Restaurant & Bar

Witherspoon Grill

Yankee Doodle Tap Room        

This new program is funded by donations to Princeton Police PBA Local 130. To ensure it continues, make a donation today.

