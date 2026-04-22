Princeton, New Jersey, has re-launched a free bus service to get around town. It's called the Princeton Loop. It used to be just a single bus, but now the service has been expanded for Princeton residents who don't want to (or can't) drive around town, guests, and those who work in town.

Princeton Loop bus service now includes a faster Loop Express route

On April 10, Princeton officials held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Princeton Shopping Center for the new Princeton Loop, which now includes a faster Loop Express route, connecting the Princeton Shopping Center, downtown Princeton, and the Princeton station. Loop Express runs 6 days a week and is a 40 minute round trip around town.

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Loop Express Bus makes travel in Princeton easier for residents, visitors, and workers

Princeton Council President, Michelle Pirone Lambros, said in a statement, “A robust and accessible transportation system is essential to a thriving local economy. The Princeton Loop Express strengthens connections between our neighborhoods, our centers of commerce and our regional transit, making it easier for residents, employees, and visitors to support Princeton’s businesses, cultural events and attractions, and engage with everything our community has to offer.”

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First 500 riders on a Loop bus entered to win $50 gift card

Experience Princeton wants you to give the newly expanded service a try. The first 500 riders on a Loop bus will be entered to win a $50 Experience Princeton Digital Gift Card, which can be redeemed at over 70 businesses, all over Princeton.

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Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, is a fan of the expanded Loop bus service in Princeton saying, “Affordable, accessible public transportation is vital to improving the quality of life for our most vulnerable residents. Whether we are talking about seniors, working families, or individuals with disabilities, having reliable access to jobs, medical appointments, and recreational activities is essential to a better quality of life.”

Be on the lookout for these bright green Loop buses. They each have a frog logo with the slogan, "Hop on. It's free."

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