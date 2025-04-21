A very well-known Princeton business is finding a new home in town.

Princeton is an amazing area where you can find some really amazing shops, restaurants, bars, and more. It’s the perfect spot to get family together for a day out or even to just go as a couple for dinner and drinks.

Wineberie's and Triumph are two amazing options for drinks and dinner if you get the chance to get to the Witherspoon Street area.

Where to Eat in Princeton, NJ

Also in that area is a local fan favorite shop. House of Cupcakes is located on Witherspoon Street in Princeton and has been a must-stop for anyone visiting town.

Even if you’re a local, it’s always fun to stop by and grab a sweet treat every once in a while.

House of Cupcakes was well known in the area for years, but they became a more nationwide name when they competed on the hit Food Network show, Cupcake Wars.

It’s recognized as one of the Food Network’s top places to eat, and people from all over the country visit this amazing bakery to try some of their unique flavors.

You can head in and try some of their classic flavors as well as more seasonal ones like Crème Brûlée, Nutella, and Carrot Cake.

Where is House of Cupcakes in Princeton, NJ Moving?

Some big news though, the iconic cupcake shop is leaving its home on Witherspoon Street and is making a big move.

Well, not very far. The shop will be packing up and moving down the street to its new home at 142 Nassau Street between the end of this month to early next month.

You’ll be able to enjoy the same amazing treats, just about a 10-minute walk away from the original shop.

Make sure to visit them at their new location later this month in Princeton, New Jersey!

