If you're looking for a way to celebrate Spooky Szn, a theatre in Princeton has the perfect plan for you.

Princeton Garden Theatre announced a Halloween lineup of movies

Princeton Garden Theatre on Nassau Street announced a lineup of "Spooky Screenings" for next month.

Google Google loading...

Halloween movies kick off on October 8

Are you ready to be scared? The fun kicks off on October 8 and runs through Halloween.

READ MORE: It's Scarecrow Season at Peddler's Village; here are details

Here is a list of the spooky movies that will be shown:

Wednesday, October 8, 7 PM - The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

Thursday, October 16, 7 PM - American Psycho

Friday, October 17, 9:45 PM - Shaun of the Dead

razihusin razihusin loading...

Saturday, October 25, 10 AM - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Wednesday, October 29 - 7 PM - The Omen

Get our free mobile app

Thursday, October 30 - 7 PM - Dracula (Spanish Version)

Halloween - Friday, October 31 - 9:45 PM - Halloween

Grab your friends and see one, two, or, if you really love Spooky Szn, get tickets for all of these spooky movies.

thanasus thanasus loading...

You can get more information and purchase tickets right now by clicking here.

Princeton's Hometown Halloween Parade is on October 24

Also in downtown Princeton is the Annual Hometown Halloween Parade, brought to you by The Arts Council of Princeton, on Friday, October 24, from 5 - 6 PM.

As in years past, it will step off from The Green in Palmer Square and parade through the community. You'll end up at the Princeton YMCA, where there will be a Trunk-or-Treat.

READ MORE: Local farm features Sesame Street-themed corn maze this year

Start getting your costume together. This awesome tradition has been going on since way back in 1976. Make sure to join the fun and be a part of Princeton history.

It's a free event, but you'll need tickets. Click here to get yours. Tell your friends. It's sure to be lots of fun.

Happy Halloween.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker