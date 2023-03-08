It’s a St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Paddy with Chris & the Crew at Jimmy’s American Grill in Bordentown, NJ

This St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Paddy with 94.5 PST’s Chris & the Crew. Cause at 94.5 PST, We Like to Paddy!

Join Chris, Joe, and Gianna for a special happy hour on March 17th from 3 until 5 pm at Jimmy’s American Grill on Route 130 in Bordentown, NJ.

It's the biggest party of the year so spend it with us!

It's not a 94.5 PST Party without a ton of freebies, right? The Crew will reach into their special pot of gold filled with PST prizes every 20 minutes for your chance to win concert tickets, gift cards, and more!

Plus, there will be Happy Hour Specials including $6 Jameson $6 Guinness $6 Smithwicks, and more.

And while you're there check out specialty-themed cocktails named after your favorite Crew member. Like...

The Sparkling DJ Gianna Shamrock made with Slane Irish Whiskey, Champagne, Melon liquor, and Green Edible Glitter.

We can't wait to "pre-paddy" with you this St. Patrick's Day! After the pre-paddy stick around for Jimmy's American Grill St. Patrick's Day events. The Trenton AOH Pipe Band will be performing after 5 pm, and there will be a lane Irish Whiskey Engraving event from 7 pm until 10 pm.

We'll see you Friday, March 17 with 94.5 PST!