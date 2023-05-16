Post Malone is coming to New Jersey this summer!

Post Malone just announced that his "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" North American 2023 Tour is coming, and he's making a stop in South Jersey, He'll be at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on July 25!

The 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated 'Chemical' singer took to social media to make the exciting announcement!

Surprisingly though, he won't be making any stops in Philadelphia. We'll see if that changes. But Camden is so close to Philly that you'll only have to travel a hop and a skip to see him at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion if you live in the city.

The "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" North American 2023 tour will give fans an exhilarating experience with music from his upcoming album "Austin", and of course some fan-favorite hits!

How can I get Post Malone tickets?

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, May 17 at 10am local time. Click here to learn more.

at 10am local time. Click here to learn more. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 19 at 10am local time on livenation.com.

at 10am local time on livenation.com. VIP packages will be available too if you want an extra special, exclusive experience. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the World Pong League VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift items and more. For more information, click HERE.

You can view a complete list of Post Malone's tour dates on his website.

