I've got the best news for you. After a disappointing rainout, the Arts Council of Princeton has announced that Princeton Porchfest has been rescheduled. Woo hoo.

Princeton Porchfest was canceled in April due to weather

Organizers were forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel it back on April 24. It was announced on social media that the much-anticipated event couldn't go on as planned.

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Arts Council of Princeton via Facebook Arts Council of Princeton via Facebook loading...

The post read in part, "This is a tough one. After a lot of back and forth (and obsessive weather watching), we've made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel tomorrow's Princeton Porchfest. With a predicted 100% chance of rain, 20 mph wind gusts and temperatures feeling closer to the mid-30s, we simply can't move forward in a way that feels fair - to our musicians, our porch hosts, or to all of you who come to support them."

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If you're familiar with Princeton Porchfest, you know it is a rain or shine event, but the weather was awful for the original date, not just a quick shower. It was the kind of weather no one wanted to be out in, let alone performing outside in.

Arts Council of Princeton reschedules Princeton Porchfest for September 26

Fast forward. Just when you thought you'd have to wait until next spring, there's a new date for the popular event. The Art Council of Princeton has revealed in a new Facebook post that Princeton Porchfest will now be Saturday, September 26. Cross your fingers and your toes for better weather. Check out the post below.

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The Facebook post reads in part, "New fall season, same Porchfest magic you've come to love." The Arts Council of Princeton assured many more details are coming. They just wanted to make sure you put in on your calendar and tell your friends.

I have to say, Princeton Porchfest with fall vibes (pumpkins, mums, scarecrows, cornstalks) everywhere sounds wonderful to me. I can't wait. It will be a great day to listen to awesome music and wander around charming town.

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Princeton Porchfest is a musical festival that's spread out throughout town, featuring local artists performing different genres of music on the front porches of Princeton residents and local businesses, as their stages. For more information, click here.

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