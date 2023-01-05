Whether you're looking for something to do with your friends or someone special to celebrate Valentine's Day, here's a great idea for you.

Popular local restaurant, Hamilton Tap & Grill on Route 130 in Hamilton Township has announced its hosting a Canvas Painting Event and everyone's invited.

Save the date. It's happening Tuesday, February 7th from 6:30pm - 9pm. The restaurant has partnered with Village Arts for this special event, which is sure to be a lot of fun.

If you've never been to one of these, here's the deal. It's $45 per person. Village Arts provides all the supplies you'll need to create a Valentine themed canvas (seen above). It's so cute.

Don't worry if you're not the least bit artistic (like me), you will be given really easy step-by-step instructions and you're canvas will turn out awesome.

Your admission also includes an appetizer buffet and one drink ticket. That's great.

You can register right now by clicking here. I wouldn't wait to sign up. These types of events usually book quickly.

If you're on the fence about going, just book it. I've done a few of them and they're so much fun. I was so hesitant because I'm not artistic at all, but, they'll make you look like an artist. I was so proud of my creations. I've done a beach scene and flowers in a field...I love them both.

Hamilton Tap & Grill is located at 557 Route 130 North in Hamilton Township.

Tell your friends or your Valentine and register today.

For more information you can call (609) 502-1674.

