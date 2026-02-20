Oh boy, this is going to be popular. A trendy toy store is moving into Freehold Raceway Mall, according to the Patch.

Pop Mart is opening a store in Freehold Raceway Mall

If your children are into the Labubu craze, you know exactly what it is. It's Pop Mart, known for its Blind Box collectibles. More and more Pop Mart stores are opening recently, whereas before you'd see more Pop Mart vending machines, or Robo Shops, as they're called.

READ MORE: Major department store coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

2225597657 loading...

The new Pop Mart store will be on the lower level of Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall currently has a Pop Mart Robo Shop on the upper level near the Food Court. The new Pop Mart store will be located on the lower level, between Love Sac and Oshkosh B'Gosh/Carter's.

Get our free mobile app

2234549185 loading...

The Senior Property Manager of Freehold Raceway Mall said in a statement, "POP MART brings a unique blend of art, entertainment, and collectability that resonates with today's culture-driven consumers.” Pop Mart has more than 500 stores in over 30 countries around the world. Other Pop Mart stores in New Jersey include Cherry Hill, Elizabeth, Bridgewater, and at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

READ MORE: Big changes coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

There's no word yet on an opening date in Freehold Raceway Mall. The mall's website simply says, "Coming soon."

Freehold Raceway Mall is welcoming many new stores in the near future

There have been many new additions to Freehold Raceway Mall recently and more are coming in the near future, including the massive Dick's House of Sport where Lord & Taylor once was. To find out what's coming to the mall in the near future, click here.

Google Google loading...

A major department store, new to the area, will also be opening in the mall. Click here for those details.

Freehold Raceway Mall is located at 3710 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.