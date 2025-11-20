Tacos and Margs, anyone?

There's a new Mexican restaurant in East Windsor that you need to check out. It's the newest location of the Plaza Azteca chain.

Plaza Azteca Mexican restaurant just opened in East Windsor

It's called Plaza Azteca. It took over the old Charlie Brown's Steakhouse spot in the East Windsor Village shopping center. Also in the strip mall is Target, TJ Maxx, Bath & Body Works, Sketchers, Patel Brothers, and coming soon is Sprouts Farmers Market, where Kohl's used to be.

It's a chain in 11 U.S. states

With locations in 11 states all over the United States, Plaza Azteca says it's "Your shortcut to Mexico."

The menu is loaded with all of your Mexican favorites like tacos, nachos, quesadillas, chimichangas, burritos, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and so much more. It boasts that all of its dishes are authentic, fresh, and delicious.

You can check out the entire menu by clicking here. There are vegetarian options as well.

There's also a drink menu. On Instagram, they say they have the best margaritas around. There are also martinis, frozen drinks, and many more. Click here to check out all the drinks.

You can dine in (there's plenty of seating) or order ahead and take out.

Plaza Azteca has two other New Jersey locations. One is in Marlton and the other in Sickerville.

The East Windsor location has been planned for over a year, with the restaurant first announcing it was coming soon back in July of 2024.

The doors are now open Monday - Thursday from 11 AM - 10 PM. Friday and Saturday from 11 AM - 10:30 PM, and Sunday from 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM.