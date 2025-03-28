Get ready, Playa Bowls is opening in East Windsor very soon.

Playa Bowls East Windsor is opening April 5

The Grand Opening is Saturday, April 5 at 11am.

Grab your friends and go to opening day.

The first 75 customers will get a free bowl and t-shirt

The first 75 customers will receive a free bowl and a free Playa Bowls t-shirt.

There's a big party planned for that day as well.

There will be a DJ and some live music.

The Rider University Cheerleaders will be appearing

The Rider University Cheerleaders will also be there to give the party a fun, energetic vibe.

It's located next to Aldi in East Windsor

It's conveniently located at 440 Route 130 South (next to Aldi).

You'd better follow them on Instagram now because starting on Monday (March 31) they're starting 5 Days of Giveaways!

They promise you're going to want to be in on it.

I got a sneak peek of the inside of the new store.

Take a look.

There's a cool anchor mural with East Windsor on it. Love it.

Remember, Playa Bowls originated at the Jersey Shore.

Playa Bowls first store was in Belmar, NJ

The very first Playa Bowls shop was on 8th Avenue in Belmar, NJ.

Of course, it took off and there are over 200 stores nationwide right now.

Here's the famous menu board. Yummm, I love the Nutella Bowl. I add Peanut Butter to it also.

There are Acai Bowls, smoothies, and more.

Speaking of Acai Bowls, National Acai Day is the day after the Grand Opening Celebration (Sunday, April 6) and in honor of the day, Playa Bowls East Windsor is offering $5 off all Acai Bowls.

I'm sure you're excited for the Grand Opening...I am too.

Welcome to the area, Playa Bowls East Windsor.

