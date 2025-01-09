Gretalia Hospitality Group, owner of PJ's Pancake House among other fabulous restaurants in the Mercer County area, is at it again.

I was just filled in about a new, exciting venture, opening very soon in Pennington.

Before I tell you about that though, let me fill you in on the PJ's Pancake House that was coming to Hamilton Township.

Locals have wondered about its future as no progress has been made at the site of the former beloved Fame Diner in Kuser Plaza on Whitehorse Avenue.

PJ's Pancake House Hamilton fell through

It's not happening.

Construction of a brand new building was going to take too long, and because it was set to have the same footprint as Fame, there would have only been 45 seats (and no liquor license), so the company decided to move on.

Now, over to Pennington.

PJ's Pancake House is expanding to Pennington

A new PJ's Pancake House will be taking the spot of Union Boil Co. in the Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31 (where Pennington Quality Market is).

It will be a great addition to that shopping center.

There will be plenty of room with over 100 seats.

Make sure to bring your family as it will have a Kid's Game Room that will be available for private parties or events.

There will be a full bar at PJ's Pancake House Pennington

There will also be a full bar.

PJ's Pancake House Pennington is due to open on Wednesday, January 15.

Pennytown Pub is opening next to PJ's Pancake House Pennington

Speaking of bars, a new bar with a British pub vibe will be opening right next door.

You're going to love it.

Its name is a nod to the history of Pennington...Pennytown Pub.

Pennytown was the original name of Pennington.

It's described as "a local watering hole in Pennington, NJ serving classic pub fare, great beer, and strong cocktails."

Stop by. Bring your friends.

The soft opening will be Wednesday, January 15, starting at 4pm.

I can't wait to hit up both new spots.

