Exciting news. A new P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant just opened its doors in Bucks County, according to PhillyBurbs.

P.J. Wheihan's Pub + Restaurant just opened in Newtown

The popular bar/restaurant took over the space where Iron Hill Brewery used to be in the Village at Newtown shopping center off South Eagle Road in Newtown. After doing some "light renovations," the doors officially opened on Monday (May 4).

READ MORE: Popular NJ ice cream shop opening Bucks County location

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P.J. Whelihan's is well-known for its wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, dips, nachos, and more. Plus, it has a great bar with TVs to catch a game with your friends. This is a great week to go check it out with the Phillies on a winning streak, and the Flyers and Sixers in the playoffs.

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Newtown is P.J. Whelihan's 26th location

This is the 26th location of P.J. Whelihan's. Other PA locations include Doylestown, Hatfield, and Horsham. In New Jersey, you'll find P.J. Whelihan's in Cherry Hill, Deptford, Haddonfield, Maple Shade, Washington Township. For other locations, click here.

READ MORE: Lucatelli's Pizzeria opens second Bucks County location

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Iron Hill Brewery shut its doors back in September of 2025 due to financial challenges. Surprisingly, several Iron Hill locations are reopening. The first one to reopen its doors again is in Center City. Click here for more details about who's behind the rebirth of the restaurant.

P.J. Whelihan's is in the Village at Newtown shopping center in Newtown

P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant is now open in the Village at Newtown. The shopping center is top-notch. I'm a Jersey Girl and cross the border for the quality shops and restaurants like Capital Grille, Nina's Waffles, Free People Movement, Bath & Body Works, Ulta Beauty, lululemon, Dogs & Cats Rule, McCaffrey's Food Market, Crumbl Cookie, Rally House, and more.

P.J. Whelihan's is located at 2920 South Eagle Road, Suite 43, in Newtown, PA.