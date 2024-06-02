What’s Coming to the Closed Zoë’s Kitchen in Marlton, NJ?

Looks like a new eatery is finally replacing the closed Zoë's Kitchen in Marlton!

Lorenzo's Pizza and Steak is coming soon to the former location of Zoë's Kitchen inside The Promenade shopping center in Marlton, New Jersey! This is according to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham.'

It's been almost two years since Zoë Kitchen closed in October 2022, after 9 years in the popular shopping center. It was a fairly popular casual Mediterranean eatery in the shopping center while it lasted!

After sitting vacant for all this time, it'll be good to see the spot get foot traffic again. This comes after MOD Pizza suddenly closed two South Jersey locations in March - one in Cherry Hill and the other in Marlton, in a nearby shopping center, so another pizza option is coming back.

It's certainly worth noting that the shopping center already houses another pizza restaurant, Lascala's Fire.

The Promenade has been a popular, upscale Marlton shopping center for several years, but anyone who's been around the area for a while knows that it's constantly rotating through different shops and restaurants coming and going throughout the years.

When will Lorenzo's Pizza and Steak open in Marlton?

There isn't much else we know so far about the restaurant or when they plan on opening. The eatery is not yet listed in the dining section of The Promenade's website. Keep your eye for updates!

Are you looking forward to another pizza spot coming to the shopping center?

