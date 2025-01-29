There are so many amazing spots right here in Pennsylvania where you can find some of the best pizzas in the area.

There are so many different ways to eat pizza and we explore all options here in The Keystone State.

It’s no secret that we have some of the best pizza in the entire country right here in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York area. No other states can do it like we do and that’s just a fact.

It’s kind of crazy to think about how people from other states order Domino’s and Little Caesar’s every time they want to order a pizza for dinner that night.

The best part about pizza is that you can do whatever you want with it! You can have a regular pizza with peppers and onions for dinner one night and a buffalo chicken pizza the next and it feels like two completely different meals.

There’s also no better feeling than getting home after a long day and having a pizza delivered to your front door. Pennsylvania’s top pizza topping has just been revealed and I have to say, I expected more from us.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s a delicious, go-to topping, but I thought Pennsylvania would get a little more creative than this.

What Is Pennsylvania's Most Popular Pizza Topping?

According to the New York Post, the absolute most popular pizza topping for us in Pennsylvania is Pepperoni!

It makes total sense why it’s the most popular. It’s clearly the best and a staple when ordering out for pizza night.

Pepperoni is easily one of the best toppings and is typically a crowd-pleaser. I can’t lie, I’m shocked it isn’t the most popular in every single state!

