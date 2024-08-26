New Jersey’s Favorite Pizza Style Has Been Revealed

When it comes to pizza, New Jersey takes every slice very seriously.

If you ask any New Jerseyan about pizza, you’ll hear a lot of pride and enthusiasm.

New Jerseyans swear by their pizza, and it’s not just about the taste it’s about tradition and vibe as well.

Get our free mobile app

Pizza and New Jersey just go together like Peanut Butter and Jelly.

Whether you’re grabbing a slice on the go or sitting down with family and friends, New Jersey pizza always hits the spot.

It’s crispy, it’s cheesy, and it’s a staple for just about everyone and their families in the area.

READ MORE: Barstool's Dave Portnoy Reviews 5 New Jersey Pizza Shops in 1 Week

Although we can all agree in New Jersey that we love pizza in general, there are a bunch of different ways to eat pizza.

Style and toppings are two major things that will change your pizza game.

Least Favorite Pizza Toppings in The U.S.

If you’re a fan of any of these pizza toppings, you’re for sure alone compared to what everyone else in the U.S. is eating;

Anchovies

Eggplant

Artichokes

Broccoli

Pineapple

What Is New Jersey’s Favorite Pizza Style?

It’s no surprise that New Jersey’s favorite is classic New York-style pizza.

This style is practically the backbone of New Jersey’s pizza scene. It captures everything that makes pizza so universally loved.

With its thin and sometimes crunchy crust, New York-style pizza is more than just food it’s a way of life in the Garden State.

The debate about the best pizza might be fierce, but there’s something undeniably special about New Jersey’s take on the classic New York-style pizza.

So, next time you’re in New Jersey, don’t miss out on a slice of this legendary pizza.

Foods That Should NEVER Go On Pizza -- No Matter WHAT! We've seen pineapple, now pickles....what else could go wrong? Let's avoid it before it happens. Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray