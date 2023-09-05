Your Serve! Pickleball is Coming to Center City Philly This Fall!

Here's a fun activity to check out in Philly coming this fall! It might become your newest obsession.

Pickleball courts will be available for rent at Dilworth Park in Center City, Philadelphia starting in September! You can reserve one of the courts a Dilworth Park from Sept 7 - Oct 21 between 10 am and 7pm!

CityPickle has partnered up with the city to bring this niche, team sport to Philadelphia with two professional-sized courts. You can rent a court for an hour for $40, with paddle rentals available for $6. Up to 6 players will be permitted to play on a court at once.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball looks a heck of a lot like tennis, only it's on a smaller scale - less intense than tennis:

"Pickleball and tennis are different in terms of court size, rules of the game, and equipment. Tennis courts are longer and wider than pickleball courts. Tennis players use heavy racquets and rubber-covered tennis balls, while pickleball players use light paddles and low-bouncing plastic balls." - Paddletek

How can I reserve a Pickleball court?

Round up your friends in the group chat! You can reserve your time slot through CityPickle's website HERE.

Pickleball is one of the fasted-growing sports in the country. It's only getting more popular because it's a fun team sport that's relatively easy to learn and play! Will you be reserving a court this fall?

