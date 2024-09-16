I've developed a bit of an obsession with digging up all the insane laws that are still on the books in New Jersey.

Honestly, every state across the U.S. has a laundry list of such odd regulations that you'd think couldn't possibly be real.

As bizarre as they are, these laws were actually enacted at some point in time.

You can sit and do a bunch of digging about all of the weird laws in New Jersey, but there's one that's specific to Trenton that just leaves me scratching my head.

When I first stumbled upon it, the only thing that popped into my mind was, "Only in New Jersey!"

Seriously... what?

Who in their right mind made this a law?

This has to be one of the most outrageous laws any state has ever put into place!

Of course, you're unlikely to land in any real legal trouble over it nowadays, but it's definitely a weird fun fact to know.

It Is Illegal To Eat Pickles on A Sunday in Trenton, New Jersey

This law is famously known as the Trenton Pickle Ordinance, and yes, it's a legitimate law in the city of Trenton. The official statute states:

"Trenton residents are also forbidden to throw a bad pickle into the street." - Trenton Daily

Why this law was ever created or thought necessary is completely beyond me, but the Trenton Pickle Ordinance is a real thing!

If you're living in Trenton or the surrounding area, this is definitely something you should be aware of.

Another part of the ordinance is that you also aren't allowed to throw spoiled pickles in the street either!

Who knew that tossing a spoiled pickle could get you on the wrong side of the law?

It's just one of those quirky bits that add a little extra character to our state.

So next time you're about to chuck that questionable pickle or have one as a snack on a Sunday, maybe think twice.

While this law might not be enforced today, it for sure sparks a great conversation.

