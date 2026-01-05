If new year, new you means getting the ink you've always wanted, there's a new shop in the area you should visit.

Local Tattoo Artist Relocates to Newtown

A local, popular tattoo artist has relocated and brought his services to Newtown, according to The Patch.

PhillyJoe is well-known and loved throughout the Delaware Valley, especially Bensalem, and now you can visit him at his new shop on North Sycamore Street.

His real name is Joseph Thomas. Thomas celebrated the grand opening of his new shop on December 31.

The new shop is Arya Oriental Rugs on Sycamore Street

The transformation of the new space, that used to be an oriental rug business, has been going on for most of 2025, and is now ready to welcome you.

The first floor has become a lobby and hang out space for customers. The second floor is now a special event space, while the basement is where the upscale tattoo studio is.

PhillyJoe offers more than just tattoos

But, PhillyJoe doesn't just offer tattoos, you can get pierced, have tattoos removed, makeup, and lash extensions.

"Whether you're looking to get tattooed, explore our cosmetic services, or simply enjoy an unforgettable day or night out, this place is built on passion and purpose, PhillyJoe said in the article.

He also said he offers an experience like no other. "You’re getting something that’s permanent. Not only is it permanent on your skin, the experience is also permanent. If I can deliver something that encourages and motivates you, inspires you, pushes you or makes you feel loved, that is the experience I’m delivering and what I’ve been delivering for the past 13 years.”

Read more about PhillyJoe by clicking here.

Go check him out. PhillyJoe Tattoo Studio is located at 159 North Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA.

